Mumbai Metro Line 4: Trial Runs To Begin Without a Functional Depot? Here's What We Know

Mumbai Metro Line 4 is getting ready for trial runs, but with a twist. This metro line will link Gaimukh in Thane to Wadala in Mumbai. This metro corridor will operate without its own depot, as the Mogharpada depot is still under construction. The officials have come up with a solution for this issue. The Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMOCL) will transfer the metro rail coaches by road, reported the Hindustan Times. Eight trains, each having six coaches, will be shifted from Mankhurd’s Mandale depot to the Metro Line 4 viaduct. For this transportation process, a special tender worth Rs 8.28 crore is issued, reported HT.

Each coach will be put onto about 40-tonne hydraulic trailers because Metro 2B and Metro 4 are not connected by tracks. Several permits from civic and traffic authorities will be needed for this metro transferring work. The train coaches will be transferred during the night hours to avoid any disruption to the normal traffic movement of the citizens.

Also Read: 34 fishermen from Bengal’s Kakdwip detained in Bangladesh

How Will the Train Coaches Be Transported?

The officials said that the tender includes everything that needs to be done, like the coaches will be dismantled if needed, loading and unloading of coaches, securing all the permits, transit insurance, and safe delivery at the destination. The contract is for two years, which can be extended for one more year if needed, depending on when the Mogharpada depot becomes operational. A senior official said, “We are making optimal use of idle rakes from Metro 2B to ensure trial runs on Metro 4 are not delayed. Waiting for the depot would have pushed the launch even further,” reported HT.

Beyond Gaimukh station, authorities are also considering establishing temporary inspection facilities. Basic tests will be conducted here on the elevated tracks to see how the trains interact with the power, telecom, and signalling systems. When completed, the 32-kilometer Metro 4 line will improve east-west connectivity and reduce traffic on the Eastern Expressway.

At the Mandale depot, the rakes meant for Metro 2B - which is still under construction - are presently lying unused. Therefore, the authorities decided to temporarily reroute these trains to service Metro 4 and 4A until Metro 2B is operational in the upcoming year or two. There are plans to build Metro 2B between Mandale and Andheri West.