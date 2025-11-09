Mumbai Metro: Unified Rail Authority Proposed to Streamline Operations Across MMR

In a major move aimed at improving metro rail coordination across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the Maharashtra government has set up a high-level committee to work on integrating multiple metro operating agencies under a single authority. The objective is to streamline operations, enhance commuter convenience, and improve planning across different metro networks currently managed by separate bodies. The proposal for a unified metro authority reflects the growing need for cohesive management as more metro corridors become operational throughout MMR. The Maharashtra government intends that the unified structure will ensure efficiency, reduce administrative overlaps, and simplify commuter services.

The committee will be headed by Sanjay Mukherjee, Metropolitan Commissioner of the MMRDA, and has been tasked with studying operational challenges and proposing measures to merge the existing agencies under one Unified Metro Rail Authority. Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd announced the committee through a post on X on Saturday. In a post on X, Mukherjee stated, "Now that the metro lines are getting commissioned one by one and now that we, at MMRDA, have launched the Mumbai One App, where the entire journey through various modes of transport through MMR like bus, train, metro can be planned on the Mumbai One app, this step will go a long way in integrating the various metro lines which are operated today by various entities." He highlighted that this integration will significantly help passengers plan seamless inter-modal travel.

The high-level committee includes the managing directors of Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (Maha Metro), Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL), and Maha Mumbai Metro Operations Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL), along with senior representatives from CIDCO and the state Urban Development Department. The panel will outline different phases for integration, create a roadmap for asset transfer and valuation, and study global practices in unified transport systems. Some of the international models under review include Transport for London (TfL) and Singapore’s Land Transport Authority (LTA), both known for successfully managing multiple transport modes under a single coordinated framework.

The Urban Development Department issued a government resolution (GR) dated November 6, confirming the formation of this committee. The GR notes that the current multi-agency metro system has led to challenges in coordination, service planning, ticketing integration, and asset management. The newly formed panel will assess these issues and recommend an organisational structure to establish one consolidated metro authority. It has been directed to submit its findings and final report within three months. The goal is to create a single operational framework that can support better public transit connectivity, simplify commuter experience, and foster long-term regional mobility planning.