Mumbai Road Accident: 22-Year-Old Killed, Friend Injured After Bike Collides With Dumper in Goregaon

A 22-year-old youth died and another was critically injured in a road accident in Goregaon East, Mumbai, early Sunday. The mishap occurred near Pathanwadi Junction on the Western Express Highway. The deceased was identified as Nikhil Babaji Kadare, a student and resident of Goregaon, who succumbed to his injuries on the spot. His friend and pillion rider, Sumit Shri Krishna Khairnar, also aged 22, suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police stated that the two were travelling towards Goregaon when the dumper truck ahead of them made a sudden turn, causing the motorcycle to crash into it.

Authorities said the driver of the dumper truck fled immediately after the collision. A case has been registered under Section 106-A of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) along with relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. In a separate incident in Thane district on Saturday, five people, including a pregnant woman and two children, sustained injuries when a lift collapsed in a Basic Services for Urban Poor (BSUP) residential building. Preliminary reports suggested that the elevator cable snapped between the fourth and fifth floors, causing the lift to plunge with a loud crash.

Local residents rushed to the spot and helped free those trapped in the elevator before emergency services could arrive. The injured were taken to a nearby healthcare facility and were treated for minor injuries. Officials noted that firefighters were not alerted directly, and the incident came to light through videos and messages circulating on social media. Following the incident, the Thane BJP unit submitted a memorandum to the municipal commissioner. They demanded a thorough structural and technical safety audit of BSUP buildings in Kopri and Siddharthnagar areas, citing concerns over maintenance and safety standards to prevent similar accidents in the future.