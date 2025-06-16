Mumbai Metro Update: Services Disrupted Between Versova and Andheri Amid Heavy Rains In the City

A significant technical snag in the Mumbai Metro system has resulted in major delays, causing widespread inconvenience to passengers on Monday afternoon amid persistent rains across the city. The disruption began when a train departing from Versova Station started its journey 15 minutes behind schedule. The situation escalated when the same train came to a complete halt on the tracks just before reaching Andheri Station, leaving passengers stranded onboard for an extended period. Meanwhile, another train at Marol Naka Station has also experienced delays attributed to the same technical fault, further compounding commuter frustration.

@MumbaiMetro01 Huge technical snag in Mumbai Metro. Started 15 late from Versova Station and now stranded on tracks before Andheri Station. No trains on the other side in sight at all. — Sarmad (@sarmadsy) June 16, 2025

The Mumbai metro facing technical fault and train has been halted at Marol Naka and running late.#BreakingNews#MumbaiMetro — subinoy karmokar (@subinoykarmokar) June 16, 2025

As of now, there has been no official statement from Mumbai Metro authorities addressing the issue or providing updates on the resolution timeline. Commuters, already battling the challenges of Mumbai’s monsoon season, expressed their discontent on social media platforms, demanding swift action and clearer communication from the metro officials to mitigate the ongoing inconvenience. The city was heavily drenched overnight as heavy rains began around midnight on June 15, continuing into the early hours of June 16. The downpour led to widespread waterlogging, significant traffic disruptions, and flight delays by Monday morning, adding to the day’s woes for residents and travelers alike.

