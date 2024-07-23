Mumbai: MHADA Issues Notices to 849 Cessed Dangerous Buildings for Redevelopment

Out of approximately 14,000 cessed buildings in South Mumbai, most have been classified as dangerous to extremely dangerous, leading to the possibility of collapses during the monsoon season. In response, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) is taking stringent measures to ensure the safety of residents.

As a precaution, MHADA is issuing notices to the landowners and residents of these dangerous buildings, urging them to come forward for redevelopment. If there is no response from either party, MHADA will take possession of such buildings and initiate the redevelopment process independently. To date, notices have been served to the owners of 849 buildings, with 41 landowners submitting redevelopment proposals.

The urgency of the situation was highlighted after the partial collapse of the Saidhunnisa building on Grant Road last week. This incident has brought the issue of dangerous buildings in Mumbai and its suburbs back into the spotlight. Many of these 14,000 buildings in South Mumbai house lakhs of residents living in unsafe conditions.

In a bid to accelerate safety measures, MHADA's Mumbai Building Repair and Reconstruction Board has intensified efforts to address this critical issue. Notices are being issued, hearings are being conducted, and redevelopment paths are being cleared to safeguard the lives of residents.

MHADA's proactive approach aims to mitigate the risks posed by these dilapidated structures, ensuring a safer living environment for the city's residents.

However, MHADA faces significant challenges in these efforts. Sometimes, owners or residents do not cooperate, or internal disputes hinder the resolution of redevelopment issues. Additionally, during the redevelopment process, residents of South Mumbai are provided with temporary housing in transit camps located in the eastern or western suburbs. Practically, though, many residents find it unfeasible to relocate to these camps as their livelihoods are based in South Mumbai. Consequently, they often refuse to move, complicating the redevelopment process.