Mumbai: MHADA Receives 658 Applications for 2,030 Flats Within 24 Hours

Within 24 hours of the launch of the 'Go Live' online registration and application submission system, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) received 658 applications for 2,030 flats.

The Mumbai Housing and Area Development Board (MHADB), a unit of MHADA, began the online registration and application process for the computerized draw of 2,030 flats on August 9. These homes are available in various housing projects across Mumbai, including Goregaon West, Antop Hill-Wadala, Kopri Powai, Kannamwar Nagar-Vikhroli, Shivdham Complex-Malad, Dadar, and Lower Parel.

The 'Go Live' system for online registration was launched on Friday evening by MHADA's Vice President and Chief Executive Officer, Sanjeev Jaiswal.

Vaishali Gadpale, MHADA’s Chief Public Relations Officer, reported that by 5:15 PM on Saturday, 658 applications had been received, with payments made by 393 applicants.

MHADA's Mumbai Board is offering a total of 2,030 flats, categorized as follows: 359 flats for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), 627 flats for the Low-Income Group (LIG), 768 flats for the Middle-Income Group (MIG), and 276 flats for the High-Income Group (HIG). This draw includes 1,327 flats constructed by the MHADA Mumbai Board, 370 flats (new and from previous draws) received from developers under Development Control Regulations 33 (5), 33 (7), and 58 redevelopment projects, and 333 scattered flats from various colonies in previous draws. All these flats are strategically located, priced below market rates, and affordable for the general public.

Vice President and CEO Jaiswal encouraged citizens to participate in the housing lottery through the computerized system, advising them to avoid intermediaries during the draw period. He emphasized that MHADA's Integrated Housing Lottery Management System (IHLMS 2.0) is dedicated to housing lotteries across its various boards in the state. The entire process—including registration, document submission and verification, application, payment of the earnest money deposit, and payment for the flat if selected in the lottery—will be conducted online, eliminating the need for applicants to visit the MHADA office.