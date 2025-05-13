Mumbai: MHADA Waives Interest for Thane Flat Allottee After 17-Year Delay

Mumbai: Milind Kamble, a successful applicant in the 2005 MHADA Konkan Board lottery for a flat in Balkum, Thane, had approached the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) after being charged interest for the delayed payment of the flat’s sale price. His case was among the key matters taken up during MHADA’s 11th Lokshahi Din (Democracy Day), held today at the Housing Building in Bandra (East), under the chairmanship of MHADA Vice President and CEO, Sanjeev Jaiswal (IAS).

In total, two public grievances were heard during the session, both of which resulted in citizen-friendly decisions that brought considerable relief to the applicants.

In Kamble’s case, the applicant had received the payment notice only in late 2022 due to personal circumstances, despite having won the lottery nearly two decades earlier. He subsequently completed the full payment. Taking a sympathetic view of the situation, Jaiswal ordered a complete waiver of the interest amount, subject to Kamble submitting an undertaking that he would not seek any additional discount on the sale price—as had been extended to certain other beneficiaries of the same housing scheme through an earlier resolution.

In another case, Omprakash Rathi submitted a complaint regarding the alleged unauthorized transfer of ownership of his flat in a cessed building located on V. V. Chandan Road, South Mumbai. After reviewing the documents presented by both sides, Jaiswal directed the concerned board to conduct a detailed hearing at the level of the Deputy Chief Engineer on May 16, 2025, to resolve the matter.

Today’s hearings included one application each from the MHADA Mumbai Building Repairs Board and the Konkan Board. Applicants praised the initiative, stating that Lokshahi Din serves as an effective platform for ordinary citizens to seek timely and just resolution of their grievances through direct engagement with the housing authority’s top leadership.