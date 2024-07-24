Mumbai: MMRDA Issues Show-Cause Notice to Contractor After Potholes Appear on Vile Parle Flyover

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has issued a show-cause notice to the contractor responsible for the newly constructed flyover at Vile Parle on the Western Express Highway (WEH), following the emergence of potholes on the structure. The authority has demanded an explanation for the defects. The flyover was inaugurated in March 2024 on the Western Express Highway at Vile Parle to ease traffic movement towards Bandra from the International Airport T2, and from Andheri to the T1 terminal (Vile Parle).

On Monday, civic activist Zoru Bhathena highlighted the issue on X regarding the potholes on the approach road of the flyover. “This is MMRDA's new Airport flyover. T2 to Bandra on WEH where the road surface lasted for 4 months,” wrote Bhathena on X (formerly Twitter).

At the time of the opening of the flyover, MMRDA claimed that the flyover on the Western Express Highway was conceived as a pathway to improve connectivity to the International Airport Domestic Terminal (T1) Junction. The flyover was intended to ease traffic movement towards Bandra from the International Airport T2, and from Andheri to the T1 Terminal/Vile Parle, thereby preventing traffic congestion, reducing pollution, and promoting passenger safety on the Western Express Highway. In addition, the intersections beneath the Western Express Highway were expected to be decongested. However, the flyover, which was opened in March, developed potholes in July, raising concerns about construction quality.

Soon after the issue of potholes was raised, MMRDA claimed that the site was inspected and the surface was rectified using mastic to repair the damaged portion. In this regard, a statement issued by MMRDA stated that during regular site inspections at the T1 flyover, concerns about potholes and road surface at Vile Parle were observed. Immediate action was taken by alerting the contractor and the Project Management Consultant. MMRDA Commissioner Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee ordered an explanation and issued show-cause notices. Penalties were imposed on the contractor and PMC due to negligence. The contractor rectified the surface using mastic to repair the damaged portion. The area has been fully remediated.

