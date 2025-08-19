Mumbai Monorail: Around 200 Passengers Evacuated Amid Heavy Rains; Two Taken to Hospital (VIDEO)

Mumbai Monorail Incident: A Monorail train broke down Tuesday evening and became stuck between Chembur and Bhakti Park stations, trapping passengers inside. According to the latest reports, around 200 passengers were rescued. Two people, 23-year-old Aman Singh and 27-year-old Aishwarya Sandip Pawar, suffered from suffocation and were taken to KEM Hospital. Doctors said Pawar’s condition is stable.

VIDEO | Mumbai: Passengers being evacuated after a Monorail got stuck on an elevated track near Mysore Colony in Chembur.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/XmLUgbawpT — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 19, 2025

The Mumbai Fire Brigade, police, Monorail staff, and ambulances were mobilised for the rescue operation. Municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani reportedly said BEST buses were arranged to transport rescued passengers.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured that all passengers would be rescued safely. He said an inquiry would be conducted into the incident. “The Monorail got stuck between Chembur and Bhakti Park due to a technical reason. MMRDA, the fire brigade, and the municipal corporation have reached the spot. The safety of all passengers is the highest priority. Everyone should remain calm. All passengers will be rescued safely. An inquiry will be conducted into why this happened,” Fadnavis said.

Reports suggest that the incident happened because the Monorail was overcrowded. Many passengers turned to the Monorail after the Harbour line was closed. The train tilted to one side, which caused a power failure. A connector supplying current got disconnected and the Monorail stopped.

Mumbai has been experiencing heavy rains for the last two days, disrupting normal life and rail services across the city.