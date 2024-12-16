Mumbai: Newborn's Body Found Wrapped in Paper in Versova; Case Registered

Mumbai, Maharashtra (December 16, 2024): The Versova police on Sunday recovered the body of a newborn boy wrapped in paper. When police arrived at the scene, were seen pecking at the baby’s body. The officers took immediate action and registered a case against the parents under Section 94 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act.

Prakash Kshirsagar, a 37-year-old police officer at the Versova station, was on patrol on December 15 when he received a message from the main control room. The message informed him of an abandoned baby lying near the Our Lady Church area in Versova. Prakash, along with fellow officers, quickly reached the location.

At the scene, a man named Mohammed Arun guided the officers to the side of the House of Charity. The police were shocked by the sight of the newborn’s condition. According to Prakash's statement in the FIR, crows were sitting on the baby’s body and pecking at the baby’s body.

The newborn’s body had paper wrapped around his back and shoulders, which was stuck to his skin. The police rushed the newborn to Cooper Hospital for medical treatment. However, doctors declared the baby dead before he could be admitted. Police have filed a case in connection with the incident and are now actively searching for the parents.