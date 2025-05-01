Mumbai News: Authorities Demolish 80+ Unauthorised Slum Structures in Borivali

Authorities successfully cleared 80 unauthorised slum buildings from the east side of Borivali as part of a major anti-encroachment operation. In the meantime, on the East side between Dahisar and Borivali stations, roughly forty-three illegal slums were removed. Mumbai City Police, Government Railway Police (GRP), and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) worked together to execute the campaign, which was a part of a prearranged endeavour by the Mumbai Division. To guarantee the operation was conducted amicably and without mishap, about 110 security personnel were sent in, including 70 GRP officers and 33 RPF members. Under the direction of the SSE (Works/Land) of the Engineering Department, demolition work was carried out with workers' aid.

The Inspector of Works (IOW) recovered materials from two huge hutments, including bamboo and iron sheets, and placed them in the departmental godown. In order to help with security and preserve public order throughout the removal process, city police officers, under the direction of a police inspector, were also present.

"The main goal of the project was to eliminate encroachments that had been impacting the safety and accessibility of open spaces, and it forms part of an ongoing effort by local authorities to maintain a more secure atmosphere for residents and commuters," stated an official.