Mumbai: No Bidders for Underworld Don Dawood Ibrahim-Linked Properties

Not a single bidder came forward to bid for any of the four properties allegedly owned by underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's late sister, Haseena Parkar, during an auction held in Mumbai on Tuesday, November (date). The land parcels, located in Dawood’s ancestral village Mumbake in Khed taluka of Ratnagiri district, Maharashtra, were among nine properties put up for sale by the office of the competent authority under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators Act (SAFEMA), according to The Times of India.

The auction was conducted under the supervision of the competent authority, Surabhi Sharma. Along with the Dawood-linked plots, three properties allegedly belonging to relatives of late drug lord Iqbal Mirchi and two seized from other individuals were also up for auction.

An official from the SAFEMA office confirmed the lack of interest, saying, “We will conduct the auction of these properties again in the future.” According to reports, the four Mumbake plots were registered in the name of Dawood’s mother, Amina Bi, before being transferred to Parkar.

Three of the properties were auctioned earlier on January 5, 2024, when two were sold — a 1,730 sq m plot with a reserve price of Rs 1.56 lakh and a 171 sq m plot priced at Rs 15,440.