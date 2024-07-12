Mumbai: North Region Cyber Police Arrest Three for Rs 65.10 Lakh Cyber Fraud in Malad

North Region Cyber ​​Police has arrested three people from Malad's Malavani in connection with a cyber fraud of 65.10 lakhs using the names of Deputy Commissioner of Police Bal Singh Rajput and Deputy Commissioner of Police Ajay Kumar Bansal, OSD to the state Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Deputy Commissioner of Police Datta Nalawade has told that the three arrested people have been sent to police custody till Friday.

On July 8, the North Division Cyber Police busted a fraud gang named FedEx Fraud in Mumbai. A case was registered under Sections 120 (B), 170, 388, 419, 420, 465, 467, 468, 471 of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 66, (C), 66 (D) of the Information Technology Act. The police succeeded in arresting three people from Malvani, Malad, whose names are Shubham Sudhir Padave (26), Fayan Akram Shekha alias Milu (22), and Adnan Hussain Mustafa Mirza (21).

The North Region Cyber Police arrested these three individuals from Malvani, Malad. Shubham Padave is a resident of Borivali, while Adnan and Fayan are residents of the Malvani area in Malad.

According to the information received from the police, this crime took place between June 5 and June 8. Based on the complainant's complaint, the Cyber Police registered the case on the night of June 8. In this case, a fraud of Rs 65.10 lakhs was committed against the complainant, out of which the police have managed to seize Rs 13.60 lakhs. The police suspect that the remaining amount was sent abroad by the accused through crypto currency.

The complainant received an automated call on their mobile number informing them about a FedEx parcel and asking them to press button 2. As soon as they pressed 2, an unknown person named Rohit Roy told the complainant that he was speaking from FedEx. The caller told the complainant that a parcel sent by them to Taiwan contained illegal items such as 5 passports, 4 credit cards, 1 laptop, 200 grams of MD drugs, 4 kilograms of clothes, and that the cyber crime police were going to interrogate them in Mumbai, thus scaring the complainant.

The complainant's call was connected to the cyber crime department, where unknown persons impersonating police officers scared the complainant with the threat of action under money laundering. The accused falsely claimed to be a senior police officer and sent a fake letter in their name, including a police ID, a fake letter with the Mumbai Police logo, the senior officer's signature, and a letter with the RBI bank logo, which gained the complainant's trust.

The caller then scared the complainant into verifying their bank accounts through RBI, forcing them to transfer money from their accounts to the accounts specified by the caller.

The police have seized 4 mobile phones, 11 passbooks of different banks, 14 ATM cards of different banks, and 3 mobile SIM cards from the accused.