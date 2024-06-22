Mumbai: Over 1 Million Tons of Silt Removed from Drains Since Monsoon Onset, Claims BMC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has claimed to have removed 115,473 million tons of silt from various drains since the onset of the monsoon. The BMC has attributed the presence of floating materials in the drains to citizens improperly disposing of waste. Consequently, further desilting work is scheduled for after the monsoon season.

The BMC administration issued a clarification following accusations by a former opposition leader about inadequate desilting efforts.

According to the BMC, the Storm Water Department (SWD) conducts annual desilting of major drains before the monsoon, while ward offices manage the desilting of minor drains. An annual desilting target is set based on Mumbai's rainfall patterns and intensity.

“This year, the target was to remove 75% of the silt from major drains by May 31, 2024. By this date, a total of 1,022,131 million tons of silt had been removed from various drains,” stated a senior civic official. “From June 1 to June 21, 2024, an additional 115,473 million tons of silt has been removed. The remaining 10% of the silt removal target will be addressed after the monsoon season,” the official added.

“Before the monsoon, silt was removed from various major and minor drains. However, residents in nearby areas repeatedly dispose of waste in the drains. We have appealed to citizens regarding this issue. Disposing of any kind of waste or debris in rivers or drains can obstruct the water flow, leading to flood-like situations during heavy rains. This can create a self-inflicted crisis,” said the official. He emphasized that the BMC administration urges citizens not to dispose of waste or debris in rivers or drains.

Complaints were received regarding the removal of silt from the Kokre drain in the New MHADA Transit Camp area of Wadala Truck Terminus and Indira Nagar. In response, floating debris was removed from these drains on May 21 and 22, 2024.