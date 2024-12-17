Mumbai: Passenger Arrested with ₹5.56 Crore Worth of Hydroponic Weed at CSMI Airport

In a major crackdown, officers at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) Airport intercepted a passenger carrying a significant quantity of illegal drugs late on the night of December 16-17. Acting on specific intelligence and profiling, the officials seized 5.565 kilograms of suspected hydroponic weed (marijuana) concealed in food packets within the passenger's baggage.

The seized narcotics are estimated to have an illicit market value of ₹5.565 crore. The passenger, who arrived from Bangkok, had meticulously packed the contraband in plastic material to evade detection. However, alert airport authorities uncovered the concealed drugs during routine checks.

The individual was promptly arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. Further investigations are underway to determine the extent of the smuggling operation and possible links to larger drug networks.

This operation highlights the ongoing efforts of Indian authorities to curb drug trafficking and maintain national security.