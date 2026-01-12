Mumbai: Police Bust Gang in Sakinaka for Supplying Bank Kits to Cyber Fraudsters; Three Arrested

Sakinaka Police have busted a gang involved in supplying bank account kits of reputed banks to cyber fraudsters engaged in APK file scams, online fraud, illegal gaming and betting. Police have arrested three accused from a hotel in Sakinaka in connection with the case. The arrested accused have been identified as Sinajuddin Abdul Pilakkal, Suraj Dilip Davande and Ashish Shivkumar Pal. During interrogation, the names of several other associates have surfaced, including Rajesh B, Ayan alias Maksud Sheikh alias Maksud, Saurav alias Anand Sharma alias Anand, and others, who are currently absconding.

According to police, information was received that two youths, with the help of five to seven associates, were exchanging business bank account kits at Hotel Icon located on the Andheri–Ghatkopar Link Road in Sakinaka, and that these kits were being used for online fraud. Acting on the tip-off, a police team conducted a raid at around 4 am on Friday at Room No. 108 of the hotel and detained Sinajuddin Pilakkal and Suraj Davande.

Police investigation revealed that Sinajuddin, a resident of Nilambur in Kerala, is involved in the sale of medical equipment, while Suraj is a resident of Aarey Colony, Goregaon, and works as a delivery boy. During questioning, it emerged that Sinajuddin’s friend Rajesh B from Kerala had sent him to Mumbai with a private bank’s kit, which included a debit card, SIM card and passwords. Suraj was assigned the role of a watcher, responsible for keeping an eye on Sinajuddin, arranging his meals and assisting him in various tasks. For this, Suraj and his friend Ashish Pal were paid a commission of Rs 1,000 each by Ayan and Saurav.

Police have seized one laptop, three mobile phones and three SIM cards from the accused. Following further investigation, Ashish Pal was also detained. He told police that Suraj had asked him to stay at Hotel Icon to keep watch on the person who had arrived from Kerala. All three were later brought to the police station for further interrogation.

During the probe, police found that the gang was in contact with several cyber criminals involved in APK file scams, online fraud, illegal gaming and betting. The accused allegedly helped these cyber fraudsters by opening bank accounts in various banks and supplying them with complete bank account details and kits.

Further investigation revealed that Sinajuddin had supplied multiple bank kits to cyber fraudsters in the past. Based on the findings, Sakinaka Police registered a case under cheating and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act. Sinajuddin Pilakkal, Suraj Davande and Ashish Pal have been formally arrested and produced before a local court, which remanded them to police custody.

Meanwhile, Rajesh B, Ayan alias Maksud Sheikh, Saurav Sharma and other associates have been declared wanted, and police have launched a special operation to trace and arrest them.