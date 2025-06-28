Mumbai Police Bust International Drug Racket; 21.55 Crore Worth of Hydro Ganja Seized, Two Indonesian Nationals Arrested

In a significant crackdown, the Oshiwara Police have busted an international drug trafficking racket and arrested two Indonesian nationals with a massive consignment of narcotics. Acting on a tip-off, the police seized 21.552 kilograms of high-grade hydro ganja, estimated to be worth ₹21.55 crore in the international market.

The operation began after Assistant Police Inspector (API) Vikas Kadam and Constable Siraj Mujawar received confidential information about an individual expected to enter the Oshiwara area with narcotics. Following instructions from senior officials, API Kadam and the detection team conducted a raid in Jogeshwari West.

During the operation, the police detained two foreign nationals — Budi Wiyono (44) and Rahmat Ardi Hidayat (39), both residents of Indonesia. A thorough search led to the recovery of hydro ganja, known for its high potency and significant demand in international drug markets.

Zone 9 Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Dikshit Gedam confirmed that a case has been registered against the accused under sections 8(c), 20(b)(ii)(C), and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. Both suspects have been taken into custody.

The investigation is currently underway to uncover the entire network behind this smuggling operation.