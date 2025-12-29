Mumbai Police Crack Down on Drug Trade in 2025, Seize Narcotics Worth Over ₹814 Crore

Mumbai Police have launched an aggressive crackdown against the drug trade in 2025, significantly weakening narcotics networks operating in the city. According to official data released by the police, narcotic substances worth more than ₹814.17 crore were seized from various parts of Mumbai between January 1 and December 21, 2025.

During this extensive operation, Mumbai Police registered 7,372 cases and arrested 6,628 accused. Senior police officials said the large-scale action has caused major losses to drug syndicates and led to the complete dismantling of several big trafficking rackets.

One of the most alarming revelations this year was the large-scale trafficking of MD (Mephedrone), commonly referred to by traffickers using the code word “Chachi” in the illegal drug market. In 2025, police seized over 275 kilograms of MD and arrested 376 drug traffickers in connection with these cases. Investigations revealed that smugglers used coded language to evade law enforcement, but police successfully tracked the networks through technical surveillance and intelligence inputs.

Apart from MD, Mumbai Police also took major action against other narcotic substances. 10.949 kilograms of cocaine, valued at approximately ₹84.40 crore, were seized. More than 1,340 kilograms of ganja were recovered, with an estimated market value exceeding ₹44 crore. Large consignments of heroin, charas, and codeine-based cough syrup were also seized during the year.

The police action was not limited to major traffickers alone. A strict stand was also taken against drug consumption. Of the total cases registered, 6,276 cases were related solely to drug consumption, leading to the arrest of 5,242 individuals. Additionally, 15,341 strips of tablets, including Alprazolam and Nitrazepam, commonly misused as narcotic drugs, were confiscated.

Mumbai Police officials stated that the sustained crackdown will continue in the coming months to ensure that drug networks are completely uprooted from the city.