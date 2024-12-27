Mumbai Police Crackdown on Auto Rickshaw Traffic Violations; 500 rickshaws seized

The Mumbai Police Commissionerate has initiated a special campaign to ensure compliance with traffic rules by auto rickshaw drivers in the city. This drive is being conducted under the guidance of the Honorable Police Commissioner, the Special Police Commissioner, and the Joint Police Commissioner.

The special campaign commenced on November 29, 2024. So far, action has been taken against 2,099 auto rickshaw drivers for violating traffic rules. Additionally, 500 auto rickshaws have been seized.

KeyViolations:

During the campaign, the following violations were identified and acted upon:

Driving without a valid license

Drivers operating without wearing the mandatory uniform

Driving without a valid fitness certificate

Carrying passengers beyond the prescribed limit

Parking outside designated parking stands

Soliciting passengers illegally

Refusing rides to passengers

FuturePlan:

The campaign will continue in the coming days to ensure stricter compliance with traffic rules. The police have assured that strict action will be taken against those violating the regulations.

AppealtothePublic:

The Mumbai Police has appealed to citizens to report any violations by auto rickshaw drivers. Citizens can contact the police main control room at the helpline numbers 100/103/112 for prompt action.

This initiative by the Mumbai Police is a significant step toward improving the city’s traffic system and ensuring the safety of its citizens.