Mumbai Police Gears Up for Upcoming Festive Season with Tightened Security Measures

As the festive season kicks off in Mumbai next week, the city police have initiated extensive security preparations to ensure safety and order during the celebrations. The season begins with the Dahi Handi festival on August 16, followed by Ganesh Chaturthi, Navratri, Dussehra, and Diwali.

In light of the upcoming festivities, Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti chaired a high-level crime conference on Thursday with senior officers to review security arrangements. During the meeting, the Commissioner issued clear directives emphasizing that police presence must be visibly felt across the city throughout the festive period.

Commissioner Bharti instructed officials to maintain a strong yet courteous approach while dealing with the public. He urged officers to be attentive to citizens' concerns and to remain highly vigilant during the entire season.

The meeting was attended by key officials including Joint Commissioner of Intelligence Arti Singh, Joint Commissioner (Law & Order) Satyanarayan Chaudhary, Additional Commissioner (Special Branch) Dhananjay Kulkarni, along with other senior officers. In addition, a separate crime conference was conducted with all DCPs, ACPs, Senior Police Inspectors, Additional Commissioners, and Zonal Commissioners.

Commissioner Bharti also directed all officers to ensure that necessary permissions for festive events are granted on time, strictly in accordance with the rules. Any violations of guidelines are to be dealt with promptly and firmly.

The festive season officially begins on August 16 with the Dahi Handi celebrations, which are observed with great fervour across Maharashtra. This will be followed by Ganeshotsav, commencing on August 27, which draws massive crowds over a 10-day period. Subsequently, Navratri, Dussehra, and Diwali will be celebrated in succession.

Focusing specifically on Ganeshotsav, the Commissioner has instructed the police force to implement all necessary security measures. Earlier, on August 6, he held a separate meeting with Ganesh Mandal committees to discuss preparations.

During the interaction, it was made mandatory for every Ganesh Mandal to install CCTV cameras and appoint security guards. Special instructions were given to prioritise women's safety. Fixed routes for immersion (visarjan) processions will be designated, and strict adherence to those routes will be enforced.

Organisers have been asked to undertake precautionary steps and ensure adequate safety measures to avoid mishaps during processions. Mumbai Police has also issued a warning about potentially high sea waves—up to 4.5 metres—on the day of immersion. Extra caution will be exercised along the city’s beaches, and additional police deployment will be ensured if required.

Commissioner Bharti expressed confidence that this year’s Ganeshotsav will be safe, well-managed, and peaceful, with police officials and Ganesh Mandals working together as a team.