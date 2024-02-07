Mumbai Police Initiates Probe As Boat From Kuwait Enters Gateway of India

The Mumbai Police have launched an investigation after a boat named "Abdullah Sharif" from Kuwait arrived near the iconic Gateway of India on Tuesday, carrying three individuals from Tamil Nadu. No suspicious materials were initially found, but authorities are conducting a thorough probe.

The trio, originally from Tamil Nadu, underwent scrutiny after the boat was moored at the Gateway of India, the official confirmed. Further inquiries are in progress.

Police sources indicated that a suspicious boat named "Abdullah Sharif" was spotted in the vicinity of the Gateway of India. The vessel, occupied by three individuals from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, arrived from Kuwait and has since been seized. The individuals are undergoing questioning. Colaba Police are overseeing the situation, officials stated.

It's noteworthy that the sea route was used by ten Pakistani terrorists involved in the November 2008 Mumbai terror attack.