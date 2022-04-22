Mumbai Police issues notice to MLA Ravi Rana and Navneet Rana

It is being seen that politics has heated up in Maharashtra over Hanuman Chalisa and Azaan. MNS president Raj Thackeray has given an ultimatum to the state government to remove the loudspeakers in the mosque by May 3 or else Hanuman Chalisa will be played in front of the mosque. After that, MNS workers played Hanuman Chalisa in some areas.

However, Amravati MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana jumped on the bandwagon and directly targeted Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Shiv Sena. Deputy Commissioner of Police Manjunath Singh called on the Rana couple and asked Ravi Rana and Navneet Rana to maintain law and order in Mumbai.

MLA Ravi Rana had earlier announced that he along with his supporters would recite Hanuman Chalisa outside the residence of CM Thackeray on Saturday.

Mumbai Police on Friday issued notice to Independent MLA Ravi Rana and his wife MP Navneet Rana.

Last week, Rana had asked Thackeray to recite the devotional hymns at his residence on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

