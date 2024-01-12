Mumbai Police Thwart Toll Booth Robbery Attempt on Bandra Worli Sea Link

Mumbai: Four individuals planning to rob a toll booth cabin on the Bandra Worli Sea Link were apprehended by Bandra police last night. Incriminating tools and weapons intended for the crime were seized from the accused.

Police identified the arrested suspects as Sameer Shaikh alias Mendha, Mohammad Qureshi, Mohammad Ali Shaikh alias Bhura, and Raj Khare. The arrests occurred during a combing operation around 11 PM on January 11th in the Nityanand Nagar area near the Sea Link.

Upon spotting six suspicious individuals standing on the footpath, police approached them. Two suspects managed to flee under the cover of darkness, while the remaining four were apprehended and searched.

A hammer, cutter, screwdriver, and iron rod were among the items confiscated from the arrested individuals. Based on this evidence and their proximity to the toll booth, police believe the group intended to rob the cash cabin. Cases have been registered against them under relevant sections of the law.

Meanwhile, an investigation is underway to locate the two absconding suspects.