Mumbai police urge motorists to not use vehicle horns for two hours today

Mumbai Police has taken serious note of the increasing number of vehicles in Mumbai and the increasing noise pollution. While the action is being taken against the drivers who are causing noise pollution by blowing horns for no reason, Mumbai Police has undertaken a unique campaign for public awareness. Today, on Saturday, an initiative to stop honking is being implemented and drivers are urged to co-operate in the campaign to reduce noise pollution without using horns for two hours.

The police have undertaken a two-hour 'stop honking' initiative to create awareness among the general public. Police have appealed to motorists traveling during the two-hour period from 5 pm to 7 pm on Saturday not to use the horn. The initiative is being taken up all over Mumbai, which will create awareness among the citizens and reduce the number of people blowing horns unnecessarily, police said.

Mumbai Traffic Police has taken punitive action against more than 13,000 drivers who blew honked for no reason in the last two months. More than 300 drivers who made loud noises by changing the silencer have also had to face police action. Traffic police said the action would be intensified to prevent noise pollution.