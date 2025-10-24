Mumbai-Pune Expressway to Be Expanded to 10 Lanes to Ease Traffic Congestion; Check Details

Travel between Mumbai and Pune is set to become faster and smoother. To address the increasing traffic congestion on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has decided to expand the six-lane highway to ten lanes. The MSRDC will submit a proposal for the construction of lanes to the Maharashtra government for approval within the next 10 days.

Currently, over 65,000 vehicles ply on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway daily. The road is showing signs of wear and tear, leading to frequent traffic jams and raising safety concerns for drivers and passengers. Considering these factors, the MSRDC has decided on a 10-lane expansion.

Also Read | Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up to Cloudy Skies, AQI Improves to 47.

The expansion, estimated to cost Rs 15,000 crore, is expected to be completed by 2030. Preparations for the project have already begun. Initially, the highway was to be expanded from six to eight lanes, but authorities have now decided to increase it directly to ten lanes to meet future traffic demands.

The Mumbai-Pune Expressway is 94.6 km long, and the proposed expansion will help reduce traffic congestion, accidents, and commuting time. Additionally, work on a 13 km “missing link” project is underway to further ease traffic, and it is expected to be completed soon.