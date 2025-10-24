Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up to Cloudy Skies, AQI Improves to 47

Mumbai began its Friday morning under cloudy skies and mild humidity after overnight rainfall offered a brief respite from the recent heat and pollution. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast partly cloudy skies with chances of moderate rain or thunderstorms across the city and its suburbs through the day. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 34°C, while the minimum may remain near 25°C, bringing relatively pleasant weather conditions for residents after several humid days.

Mumbai AQI Drops to 47: Rain Brings Significant Improvement in Air Quality

The spell of rain not only cooled the city but also led to a sharp improvement in Mumbai’s air quality. As per real-time data from AQI.in, the city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 47 on Friday morning, placing it firmly in the “Good” category. This marks a major recovery from earlier in the week when post-Diwali pollution and stagnant winds had pushed air quality into the “Unhealthy” range. Among various monitoring stations, Borivali West reported the highest AQI at 92, followed by Bhandup (85), Mulund West (85), Borivali East (80), and Kandivali (73).

Mumbai AQI: Several Localities Record ‘Good’ Air Quality Levels

Many areas across Mumbai enjoyed noticeably cleaner air and improved visibility. Parel-Bhoiwada reported the cleanest air with an AQI of just 18, while Chembur (32), Vile Parle West (33), Juhu (33), and Deonar (35) also recorded “Good” air quality levels. This brought a sense of relief to residents who had been coping with pollution for several days. According to AQI.in’s classification, 0–50 denotes “Good,” 51–100 “Moderate,” 101–150 “Poor,” 151–200 “Unhealthy,” and levels above 200 “Severe” or “Hazardous.”

Yellow Alert Issued for Maharashtra Amid Thunderstorm Forecast

Thursday’s unseasonal rainfall, the second spell after the official monsoon withdrawal, was accompanied by lightning and strong gusts of wind. The IMD issued a Nowcast warning predicting light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms across Mumbai and nearby regions. Additionally, most districts in Maharashtra, except for the Vidarbha region, have been placed under a Yellow Alert for the next few days due to the possibility of rainfall and thunderstorm activity, according to the weather department.