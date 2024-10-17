Mumbai Rain Forecast: IMD Predicts Thunderstorms With Rain in Evening or Night for City and Suburbs

The Regional Meteorological Centre of Mumbai has predicted a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of thunderstorms and rain on the evening of Thursday, October 17, in the city and its suburbs. The India Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert for today in the city, expecting thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rainfall, and gusty winds (30- 40kmph) at isolated places.

Mumbai weather report for: 17-10-2024 pic.twitter.com/7uihjlUF8M — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) October 17, 2024

Apart from Mumbai, the weather department also issued a yellow alert for Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Nasik, Ghats of Nasik, Ahilyanagar, Pune, Ghats of Pune, Ghats of Kolhapur, Kolhapur, Satara, Ghats of Satara, Sangli, Sholapur, Beed, Latur and Dharashiv.

Meanwhile, Madhya Maharashtra has also issued a yellow alert for light to moderate rains with lightning in all the districts except Khandesh. Light rain is forecast at some places in three districts of Khandesh and the Beed, Latur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Parbhani, Hingoli, and Nanded districts of Marathwada.