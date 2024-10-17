Air Pollution in Mumbai: City Experiences Smoggy Weather as Air Quality Dips (Watch Videos)

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 17, 2024 12:13 PM2024-10-17T12:13:28+5:302024-10-17T12:13:35+5:30

Maharashtra's capital witnessed poor air quality on Thursday morning, October 17, as smog was seen in several parts of ...

Air Pollution in Mumbai: City Experiences Smoggy Weather as Air Quality Dips (Watch Videos) | Air Pollution in Mumbai: City Experiences Smoggy Weather as Air Quality Dips (Watch Videos)

Air Pollution in Mumbai: City Experiences Smoggy Weather as Air Quality Dips (Watch Videos)

Maharashtra's capital witnessed poor air quality on Thursday morning, October 17, as smog was seen in several parts of the city. Netizens took to social media platforms to share visuals from surrounding areas in the city. It is also reported to have been warmer. 

In a video shared on X, formerly Twitter, buildings and skyscrapers were seen blurred as the weather dropped to heavy smog. The Mumbai Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has launched seven mobile vans to check the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) at regular intervals amid increasing air pollution. 

Also Read  | Mumbai Weather Update: Cloudy Skies Bring Much-Needed Relief from October Heat (Watch Video).

Air Pollution in Mumbai

The city's temperature for the day will be 28 degrees Celsius and lowest temperature will be 25 degrees Celsius and a high of  33 degrees Celsius.  The humidity level stands at 78%, with a wind speed of 5.4 km/h.

Open in app
Tags :Mumbai Weather UpdateMumbai Weather ForecastAir pollutionMumbai Air PollutionAQI