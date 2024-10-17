Air Pollution in Mumbai: City Experiences Smoggy Weather as Air Quality Dips (Watch Videos)

Maharashtra's capital witnessed poor air quality on Thursday morning, October 17, as smog was seen in several parts of the city. Netizens took to social media platforms to share visuals from surrounding areas in the city. It is also reported to have been warmer.

In a video shared on X, formerly Twitter, buildings and skyscrapers were seen blurred as the weather dropped to heavy smog. The Mumbai Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has launched seven mobile vans to check the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) at regular intervals amid increasing air pollution.

Mumbai has turned into Gas Chamber today! Avoid outdoor Cardio activity today if possible! People with asthma do wear Masks today! #MumbaiRains — Mumbai Nowcast (@s_r_khandelwal) October 17, 2024

Air Pollution in Mumbai

Smoggy weather. Poor Air Quality! Visuals from KDMC! Many parts of Mumbai has same visuals!🌫️ #MumbaiRainspic.twitter.com/7fSTKBwhB9 — Mumbai Nowcast (@s_r_khandelwal) October 17, 2024

The city's temperature for the day will be 28 degrees Celsius and lowest temperature will be 25 degrees Celsius and a high of 33 degrees Celsius. The humidity level stands at 78%, with a wind speed of 5.4 km/h.