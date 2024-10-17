Mumbai Weather Update: Cloudy Skies Bring Much-Needed Relief from October Heat (Watch Video)

Mumbai experienced cloudy weather today, with thick clouds hovering over the iconic Bandra Bandstand area. The overcast skies provided much-needed relief from the typical October heat. As of October 17, 2024, the temperature in Mumbai is currently 28.45 °C. The day’s forecast indicates a minimum temperature of 27.99 °C and a maximum of 29.97 °C. With a relative humidity of 78% and wind speeds reaching 78 km/h, the atmosphere feels quite pleasant. The sun rose at 06:33 AM and is expected to set at 06:14 PM.

VIDEO | Cloudy weather in Mumbai. Visuals from Bandra Bandstand area.



Looking ahead to tomorrow, October 18, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to see a minimum temperature of 28.51 °C and a maximum of 30.45 °C, with humidity levels dropping to 73%. Today's forecast promises cloudy skies with a possibility of rain. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a possibility of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in various districts of Maharastra few days ago. Earlier on October 10, Mumbai suffered from waterlogged and traffic snarls after heavy rains lashed the city. Rainfall was witnessed along with thunderstorms in the city.