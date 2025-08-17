Mumbai Rain Update: IMD Issues Red Alert; Heavy Rainfall Expected Until August 21

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest bulletin, has maintained the red alert in Mumbai, and said it will continue until Sunday morning. Mumbai woke up to heavy rain on Saturday, causing waterlogging on several streets and bringing traffic to a standstill. The overnight deluge caused waterlogging in low-lying areas of the western and eastern suburbs, including Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Bhandup, Chunabhatti, Aarey, Andheri, Kings Circle, Malad, and Goregaon, among others. According to the weather bureau, Mumbai will continue to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated pockets over the next few days. The Mumbai Police has warned residents to avoid going out unless necessary. Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai posted on their official X handle informing that heavy rainfall activity is likely to continue till August 21.

It released the weather outlook from August 16 to August 20, with red alerts issued in some parts on August 17 and 18. By 20 August, most parts will have no weather warnings. Major airlines, including IndiGo, SpiceJet and Akasa airlines, issued a travel advisory earlier in the day, urging passengers to reach the airport well in advance. The airlines advised travellers to check their flight status on the official website. SpiceJet warned that all departures, arrivals, and connecting flights could be affected due to adverse weather conditions in Mumbai. Meanwhile, three people have died in rain-related incidents in central Maharashtra's Nanded district over the last two days with rivers and streams in flood in many areas, reported PTI. Following the heavy rains, four cattle drowned in flood waters, with the Siranjani and Siloda villages in Himayatnagar tehsil cut off due to floods. Water also entered 20 houses in Borgadi village of Himayatnagar.