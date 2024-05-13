Mumbai Rains: Flight Operations Suspended After Heavy Downpour Affects Visibility

Mumbaikars are having a tough time due to the Monsoon deluge. The heavy rain is not just affecting the residents but also travellers going to and or leaving the city. Landing and takeoff operations at the Mumbai airport, one of the busiest airports in the country, were suspended for 30 minutes because of the massive duststorm. On Monday, flight operations were severely hit due to heavy rain and poor visibility at the Mumbai airport. Heavy rainfall in Mumbai has once again wreaked havoc on the city's transportation systems, with flight operations at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport severely affected due to poor visibility caused by the downpour.

As monsoon showers lashed the city, visibility dropped significantly, leading to delays and cancellations of several flights. The adverse weather conditions posed challenges for both pilots and air traffic controllers, forcing authorities to implement precautionary measures to ensure passenger safety. Several airlines have also asked the passengers to keep track of their respective flights as their could be changes in their timings due to the rain. The first shower of the monsoon season has put the city on halt as trains services, flight operations have been badly hit.

A Vistara Airlines flight from Male to Mumbai (MLE-BOM) has been diverted to Goa (GOX) due to bad weather at Mumbai airport and is expected to arrive in Goa at 1720 hours. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued an advisory and cautioned people against opening manholes to avoid mishaps.Strong winds and rain were witnessed in the Ghatkopar, Bandra Kurla, Dharavi area of Mumbai.

#DiversionUpdate: Flight UK272 from Male to Mumbai (MLE-BOM) has been diverted to Goa (GOX) due to bad weather at Mumbai airport and is expected to arrive in Goa at 1720 hours. Please stay tuned for further updates. — Vistara (@airvistara) May 13, 2024

#DiversionUpdate: Flight UK562 from Jaipur to Mumbai (JAI-BOM) has been diverted to Goa (GOX) due to bad weather at Mumbai airport and is expected to arrive in Goa at 1720 hours. Please stay tuned for further updates. — Vistara (@airvistara) May 13, 2024

