Mumbai Rains: Good news for Mumbaikars! Modak Sagar dam overflows after incessant rainfall

Modak Sagar Lake, one of the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai, has started overflowing. The lake began to fill and flow around 1 pm this afternoon. Modak-Sagar is the first lake to overflow this monsoon.

Mumbai Municipal Corporation supplies 385 crore liters (3850 million liters) of pure drinking water to the citizens every day. This water is supplied from seven lakes. The Modak-Sagar lake started flowing at 3.24 am on July 22, 2021, last year. Before that, in the year 2020, on 18th August at 9.24 pm, in the year 2019, on 26th July, the flood started. Before that, in both the years 2018 and 2017, the lake was completely flooded on July 15 and in August 2016. Considering the dates of all the previous years, the water engineering department informed that the lake has started filling up a few days earlier this year as compared to the previous records.

The total storage capacity of the seven dams supplying water to Mumbai is about 1,44,736.3 crore liters (14,47,363 million liters). As per the census conducted at 6 am today, 81152.20 crore liters (8,11,522 million liters) or 56.07 per cent water has been stored.