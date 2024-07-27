Mumbai Rains: Heavy Downpours Expected as IMD Issues Yellow Alert

The Regional Meteorological Centre has issued a yellow alert for heavy rain in Mumbai and Thane on July 27. In a recent update on X, the weather bureau forecasted moderate to heavy rainfall for Mumbai city and its suburbs over the next 24 hours. Residents can expect occasional gusty winds with speeds reaching 40-50 kmph.

The alert also indicated that the maximum temperature in Mumbai is expected to reach around 30 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is forecasted to be approximately 25 degrees Celsius.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai received 81 mm of rain in the 24 hours ending at 8 am on Friday. The eastern suburbs recorded 80 mm of rain, while the western suburbs saw 90 mm.

Pune city and other areas in western Maharashtra, including Velha, Mulshi, Bhor talukas, and the catchment areas of several dams, experienced continuous rainfall on Thursday.

