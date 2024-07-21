Mumbai Rains: Water Logging in Many Parts of the City; Lake Levels Reach 43%, Says BMC

The capital of Maharashtra, is currently experiencing heavy rainfall, which have led to significant waterlogging across the city. The continues rain created challenging conditions for both pedestrians and vehicles in the city on Sunday, July 21.

Heavy downpours also disturb the train services in all the lines of Mumbai local trains. Waterlogging was reported between railway tracks on the Central Line, slowing down the train services by 10 to 20 minutes.

Video | Heavy water logging in Mumbra Shilphata area. Clip shared by Munawar Shaikh. pic.twitter.com/NrLV3gZ3ux — MUMBAI NEWS (@Mumbaikhabar9) July 20, 2024

The Western Expressway is also inundated by the rainfall, and low-lying areas in Ville Parle are submerged in water and created chaos on Mumbai roads. Authorities are on high alert as forecasts indicate that Mumbai may continue to experience more rainfall in the coming days.

Water Enter Houses in Mumbai

#WATCH Residential area of #Nagpur waterlogged. Mumbai flooded after third day of heavy rain. Water entered inside a house was witnessed. Heavy rains forecasted for Maharashtra regions. IMD has issued warnings in the city. #MumbaiWeather#MumbaiRains#heavyrain#MaharashtraRainspic.twitter.com/0R8m0ZJh5b — E Global news (@eglobalnews23) July 21, 2024

The water in Mumbai lakes has reached to 43% this year till date. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data released today, , the collective lake levels or water stock in city lakes is now at 6,18,754 million litres of water or 43.41%.

🚰 मुंबईला पाणीपुरवठा करणाऱ्या ७ जलाशयांचा आज सकाळी ६ वाजेपर्यंतचा अहवाल

🚰 Report of water stock in the seven lakes, supplying water to Mumbai, till 6am today.#MumbaiRains#MyBMCUpdatepic.twitter.com/c2UgtIQX4H — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 21, 2024

As per the civic body data, , the water level in Tansa is at 80.18% At Modak-Sagar, 60.45% of water stock is available for drinking. In Middle Vaitarna 39.22% and in Upper Vaitarna 10.50% of water stock. Bhatsa 42.73% Vehar 71.53% and Tulsi 100% water level is available.

🌨️ काल (२०.०७.२०२४) सकाळी ८ ते आज (२१.०७.२०२४) सकाळी ८ वाजेपर्यंत या २४ तासांच्या कालावधीत मुंबई महानगरात कोसळलेला सरासरी पाऊस



➡️ मुंबई शहर - ७१मिमी.

➡️ पूर्व उपनगरे - ७२ मिमी.

➡️ पश्चिम उपनगरे - ५९ मिमी.



🌨️ The average rainfall in Mumbai from yesterday (20.07.2024) 8 am to… — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 21, 2024

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Mumbai has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in the city, effective until July 24. Additionally, the weather department has issued a yellow alert for heavy rains at isolated locations in Thane and Palghar districts today.