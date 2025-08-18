Mumbai Rains: Waterlogging Reported in Kurla, Andheri, Chembur, Dadar, and Matunga as City Faces Non-Stop Showers

The heavy downpour persisted across Mumbai and its suburbs on Monday (August 18), coinciding with a red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The warning covered Raigad (Navi Mumbai), Ratnagiri, along with the ghats of Pune, Satara, and Kolhapur for the day. Several areas of Mumbai experienced severe waterlogging and traffic congestion during the peak morning rush hours. According to Mumbai Nowcast, the intense spell is expected to continue for a few more hours. South Mumbai, Bandra, Dadar, Kurla, and Andheri are expected to receive non-stop heavy rains, according to its latest update on X. There is a lot of waterlogging in Kurla LBS, Andheri, Chembur, Dadar, and Matunga.

Weather forecaster Rushikesh Agre echoed similar concerns, highlighting the alarming intensity of the downpour. "Very huge rain band giving rains at 80mm/hr over Bandra and South Mumbai!! Andheri, Goregaon, Malad, and Kandivali are prone to very heavy rains at a speed of 70-80mm/hr," it posted on X. Mumbai Nowcast also projected extremely heavy rainfall to continue until August 19, followed by another wet spell with heavy showers from August 22 to 24. The agency has declared an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad (Navi Mumbai), Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg till 10 am on Tuesday.

The relentless showers have also impacted transportation in the city, with suburban train services facing delays. On the Central Line, local trains are reportedly running behind schedule by nearly 10 minutes due to the heavy rainfall. Despite these delays, services continue to operate, albeit more slowly than usual, to accommodate commuters during rush hours. Authorities are urging people to remain cautious while traveling and to avoid waterlogged areas wherever possible. Meanwhile, IMD officials continue to monitor the evolving weather pattern as the city braces for prolonged and intense rainfall conditions.