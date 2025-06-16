Mumbai Rains: Waterlogging Reported in Several Areas Amid Heavy Rainfall; IMD Issues Orange Alert for Today

Overnight heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs led to waterlogging at several places, including in Wadala and Kurla on Monday morning, June 16, which has hampered vehicular traffic during peak hours. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for the city today, urging citizens to remain cautious as showers are expected to continue throughout the day. The daily routine of Mumbaikars was affected as several pockets of the city were inundated with rainwater.

The Fort area in south Mumbai recorded the highest rainfall of 74mm, while Bandra reported 62 mm, Malabar Hill 60mm, and Lower Parel 58 mm. Other areas like Haji Ali (57 mm), Matunga (56 mm), Grant Road and Santacruz (47 mm each), and Dadar (41 mm) witnessed significant rains in the early hours of Monday.

Morning rain showers drench Mumbai; IMD has sounded an alert for heavy rain in the city today

Visuals from BPT, Wadala East



Western suburbs, including Andheri (33 mm), Mumbai Central (30 mm), and Borivali (28 mm), also saw consistent showers. Worli (26 mm), BKC (25 mm), Versova (23 mm), and Dindoshi (22 mm) also received their share of rainfall.

The weather department issued an orange alert predicting cloudy skies and heavy rainfall at a few places in the city and suburbs. The tidal cycle can increase the chances of flooding in coastal and low-lying areas. Residents should exercise caution and keep their umbrellas close by.

Today’s high tide is expected at 3:31 pm, with water levels reaching 4.21 meters. Another high tide is predicted for the early hours of tomorrow, at 3:31 am, with the tide rising to 3.44 meters. Low tide is forecast for 9:41 pm tonight, when the sea will recede to 1.86 meters. Tomorrow morning, at 9:10 am, the tide will drop further to 1.33 meters.