Mumbai Rains: What’s Functioning and What’s Shut Today as City Returns to Routine

After battling continuous monsoon showers, Mumbai experienced a much-needed break from heavy downpours on Wednesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast suggests that this respite is likely to extend through Thursday, with normal rainfall expected. Schools and colleges in most parts of the city are functioning as per schedule, while suburban trains—Mumbai’s essential transport system—have resumed smooth operations, easing commuter travel. Shops, offices, and banks reopened, marking the city’s return to routine activity. However, in contrast, the Lonavala Municipal Council declared a holiday for all schools across its jurisdiction, prioritizing student safety due to persistent heavy rains.

Precautionary Closures in Lonavala

Authorities in Lonavala confirmed that the school holiday order covers primary, secondary, and higher secondary institutions, regardless of their management or medium of teaching. Officials clarified that this decision was taken as a preventive step, given the heavy downpours in Lonavala and adjoining regions. Meanwhile, the IMD has issued a red alert warning of extremely heavy rainfall for several Maharashtra districts, including Pune, Nashik, Satara, and Thane. An orange alert has also been declared for Mumbai Suburban, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Kolhapur districts, signaling the likelihood of intense showers in the coming hours. Residents have been advised to stay cautious.

Rains Trigger Disruptions in Maharashtra

Despite some relief in Mumbai, other districts continued to reel under severe monsoon impact on Wednesday. Thane and Palghar, both under IMD’s red alert, witnessed relentless rainfall that flooded homes and caused landslides in multiple areas. According to news agency PTI, a man lost his life after accidentally slipping into a rain-filled quarry. The continuous downpour crippled normal life, leaving many localities waterlogged and inaccessible. Residents struggled with overflowing drains and flooded roadways, while authorities scrambled to prevent further damage. The situation highlighted the stark contrast between Mumbai’s partial recovery and the ongoing crisis in its neighboring regions.

Rainfall Data and Rescue Efforts

Official reports revealed that the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) recorded 186.91 mm of rain within 24 hours, ending at 8:30 am on Wednesday. Neighboring Palghar was also hit by torrential overnight showers, submerging several low-lying areas and obstructing traffic movement. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was pressed into action, rescuing 42 stranded workers near Raite village. Using an excavator on the highway, teams managed to evacuate those trapped in floodwaters. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, deploying emergency teams where required. With alerts still in place, residents have been urged to remain indoors and avoid unnecessary travel.