Mumbai: Raj Kundra Questioned by EOW in ₹60 Crore Financial Irregularities Case

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police on Monday recorded the statement of businessman Raj Kundra, husband of actress Shilpa Shetty, in connection with a ₹60 crore financial probe. The questioning lasted for nearly five hours. Officials said he is likely to be called again next week.

Sources indicated that Shilpa Shetty may also be summoned for questioning at a later stage of the investigation, though no summons has been issued to her yet.

In his statement, Kundra reportedly admitted that around ₹60 crore was invested in five companies — Satyug Gold, Vihaan Industries, Essential Bulk Commodities Pvt Ltd, Best Deal, and Statement Media. Investigators suspect that the funds were diverted to related entities and used for avoidable expenditures.

Examination of Kundra’s bank records has revealed questionable spending of around ₹25 crore, including ₹3.15 crore on a warehouse, ₹20 crore on broadcasting, and significant payments towards a rented office in Matunga.

The EOW is continuing its probe into the alleged diversion and misuse of funds.