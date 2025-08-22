Mumbai: Repeated Threat Mails Target ISKCON Temple; Investigation Underway

A threat mail was received on Friday morning on the official email ID of ISKCON temple in Girgaon. As soon as the matter came to light, the temple administration immediately informed the Gamdevi police station and also alerted the Bomb Disposal Squad.Earlier on July 16, the ISKCON temple in Girgaon had also received a threatening email. Even at that time, the police had carried out a thorough search, but nothing suspicious was recovered.

Following the alert, Mumbai Police and the Bomb Disposal Squad rushed to the spot and carried out a detailed search operation in and around the temple premises. However, no suspicious object was found during the inspection. Police later clarified that there was no threat to devotees or local residents. Still, security has been tightened with barricading and intensified patrolling in the area.

Gamdevi Police have registered a case and begun further investigation. Preliminary inquiry has revealed that a similar threat mail was earlier sent to the temple’s email account as well. That case is still under investigation, and the accused have not been traced so far. Although the authorities have sought information from the concerned email service provider, an official response is still awaited.

According to police sources, efforts are on to ascertain who sent the email and with what motive. The cyber cell has been roped in for technical analysis to trace the source, location, and account used to send the mail.