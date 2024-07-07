Mumbai: Residents of Bandra, Khar, and Santa Cruz Protest Against Pay-and-Park at Joggers Park

Residents of Bandra, Khar, and Santa Cruz have strongly opposed the proposed pay-and-park system outside Joggers Park (Hrishikesh Mukherjee Park) on Carter Road in Bandra West. This park is highly cherished among locals and attracts a significant number of visitors.

The H West ward of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) recently awarded a contract to collect parking charges for vehicles parked outside Joggers Park, spanning from Navghar building to Goldmist building. In response, residents organized a signature campaign on Saturday, July 6, to protest this decision. The campaign gathered substantial support and signatures, which will be submitted to the BMC's H West ward.

Asif Zakaria, a former corporator from Bandra, emphasized the necessity of the campaign, citing concerns over the city's existing space constraints. He highlighted that imposing parking fees would particularly impact senior citizens who frequent Joggers Park. Despite previous appeals to the local ward officials, the BMC has only temporarily halted the collection of parking fees without canceling the plan, prompting residents to escalate their opposition through the signature drive.

In 2017, the BMC took over Joggers Park and abolished entry fees to encourage public use of open spaces. Residents argue that the designated pay-and-park area covers a mere 100 meters and will not generate significant revenue. They contend that such charges would create hardships for senior citizens who rely on their vehicles to access the park, especially those from neighboring areas like Khar and Santacruz who participate in activities like laughter and yoga clubs.

The proposed parking fees set by the BMC are Rs 45 per hour for cars, escalating to Rs 155 for 12 hours, and Rs 15 to Rs 70 for motorbikes within the designated area. The contract for managing these charges has been awarded for two months at a cost of Rs 131,984.

Residents stress that in a densely populated city like Mumbai, large open spaces like Joggers Park are crucial for enhancing residents' quality of life and well-being. They argue that while the BMC promotes the use of open spaces by keeping them free, imposing hefty parking charges contradicts this goal and adversely affects public accessibility to recreational areas.

The ongoing opposition underscores the community's determination to preserve free access to Joggers Park and maintain it as a freely accessible public space for all residents.