Mumbai: Retired Air India Officer Duped of ₹21 Lakh in Real Estate Fraud in Vakola

A serious case of real estate fraud has come to light in Mumbai’s Vakola area, where a retired Air India official was allegedly cheated of ₹21 lakh after being given possession of a flat that was already under bank seizure proceedings. Based on the victim’s complaint, Vakola Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.

The complainant has been identified as Sanjay Kamble, a retired senior executive of Air India, who was searching for a new home along with his wife and son.

According to the police, in October 2024, the Kamble family was residing in the Old Air India Colony at Kalina when they came in contact with a property agent identified as Sikander. The agent informed them about a flat available on a heavy deposit basis at Krushnadeep Apartment in Santacruz (East). On December 7, 2024, the family visited the flat and found it suitable.

Subsequently, discussions were held with the flat owner, Motiram Devaram Rabari. A deal was finalised for three years at a deposit of ₹26 lakh, following which ₹1 lakh was paid online as token amount. A registered agreement was executed on January 25, 2025, in the presence of the flat owner, his wife Moraki Rabari, the agent and witnesses. The Kamble family moved into the flat on January 31, 2025.

However, on February 28, 2025, the family was shocked when a representative from Piramal Bank visited the flat and informed them that the property was under a home loan and that EMIs had been pending for a long time. The bank had already initiated seizure proceedings. Bank officials reportedly stated that housing loan dues amounting to nearly ₹93 lakh were outstanding against the flat.

Despite being aware of the bank action, the flat owner allegedly concealed the facts and collected a heavy deposit from the tenant. The victim stated that when he contacted the flat owner for clarification, he was given evasive replies and was refused a refund of ₹21 lakh.

Due to continued loan default, Piramal Bank officially sealed the flat on July 10, 2025, forcing the Kamble family to vacate the premises. Following this, the victim lodged a complaint with Vakola Police against Motiram Rabari and his wife Moraki Rabari on charges of cheating, criminal breach of trust and financial fraud.

Further investigation in the matter is currently underway.