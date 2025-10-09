Mumbai Road Accident: Byculla Electrician Dies After Being Hit on Sion-Panvel Highway

A tragic road accident claimed the life of a 45-year-old electrician from Byculla, identified as Fazil Khan, who succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday. The incident took place on the Sion-Panvel Highway near Mankhurd, where Khan was hit by a car while riding his two-wheeler. The impact caused him to lose balance, crash into a divider, and be flung onto the opposite side of the road. In the chaos that followed, a luxury bus ran over him, inflicting severe injuries that ultimately led to his death a day later.

According to police reports, the accident occurred on Monday evening near the Mankhurd Octroi Naka. Preliminary findings suggest that the speeding car collided with Khan’s bike from behind, resulting in a forceful crash into the divider. The collision threw him nearly 25 feet away, leaving him critically injured on the other side of the highway. Bystanders alerted authorities, and Khan was rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment. Despite doctors’ efforts, he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday. Police have launched an investigation to trace the car involved in the hit-and-run case.