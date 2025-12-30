Mumbai Road Accident: Multi-Vehicle Collision on Coastal Road Affects Traffic Movement (Watch Video)

A major road accident on Mumbai’s Coastal Road caused panic among commuters after a driver lost control of his vehicle, triggering a collision involving three cars. The crash occurred on the northbound carriageway near the Naman Building in Worli and involved a Mercedes car and two taxi cabs. The impact caused significant damage to all three vehicles and left multiple occupants injured. According to officials, the taxi driver suffered minor injuries, while a passenger travelling in the Mercedes sustained a left shoulder injury and was rushed to Breach Candy Hospital for medical treatment. Other passengers were also reported to have sustained injuries, though none were said to be life-threatening. Emergency response teams quickly reached the scene and began rescue and clearance operations.

मुंबई के कोस्टल रोड पर वर्ली स्थित नमन बिल्डिंग के पास चालक के नियंत्रण खोने से मर्सिडीज और दो टैक्सियों की टक्कर हो गई।हादसे में एक टैक्सी चालक को चोटें आईं, जबकि मर्सिडीज के एक यात्री को कंधे में चोट लगने पर ब्रीच कैंडी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है.पुलिस जांच कर रही है। pic.twitter.com/FEHwSIl9tN — Visshal Singh (@VishooSingh) December 30, 2025

The accident led to a temporary disruption of traffic on the busy Coastal Road stretch, causing slow movement and congestion during peak hours. Worli Police rushed to the spot soon after receiving information about the incident and initiated a detailed investigation to determine the exact cause of the crash. After the damaged vehicles were removed from the road, traffic flow was gradually restored and returned to normal. Police officials said they are examining whether overspeeding, loss of vehicle control, or other factors contributed to the collision. The Coastal Road, which is considered a crucial artery for easing traffic in south Mumbai, has witnessed a steady rise in vehicular movement since its opening, making safety and traffic management a growing concern for authorities.

In a separate but similar incident reported in October 2025, a speeding BMW car overturned inside a tunnel on Mumbai’s Coastal Road, briefly slowing traffic on the southbound arm near Tardeo. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in that accident, officials said. The incident occurred late on a Tuesday night, and visuals of the overturned luxury car soon went viral on social media platforms. Mumbai Traffic Police promptly alerted motorists through a post on X, informing them that traffic movement was slow on the Coastal Road due to the BMW accident. The vehicle was later removed by traffic personnel, and authorities issued another update confirming the resumption of smooth vehicular movement. Officials added that an investigation into the BMW accident is also underway to ascertain the circumstances that led to the vehicle overturning.