Mumbai Road Accidents: Four Killed in Separate Mishaps on November 8, Including 12-Year-Old Boy

Mumbai saw a series of tragic accidents across various locations on Friday, resulting in the death of four people, including a 12-year-old boy. According to recieved information from the police, a dump truck in Dahisar ran over a child identified as Amit Chauhan. The boy was on his way to purchase milk for Chhath Puja rituals after his parents had forgotten to buy it. The police have since arrested the driver involved in the incident.

The second accident occurred in Andheri, where a 25-year-old man was hit by a dump truck while the driver was reversing. Unfortunately, the young man did not survive, and the police promptly arrested the driver.

In a third incident in Kandivali East, a motorcyclist named Shriram Mane lost his life after being struck by a milk delivery vehicle. The driver fled the scene, and the police are actively searching for him.

The fourth accident was reported from the Sakinaka area, where a speeding tempo hit a young man named Abuzar, leading to his death. Police have apprehended the driver in this case as well.

These accidents highlight an urgent need for road safety and stringent measures to prevent such incidents across the city.