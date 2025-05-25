Mumbai Road Rage: Man Killed Over Overtaking Dispute in Ghatkopar

A shocking incident of murder has come to light in the Ghatkopar area of Mumbai, under the jurisdiction of Pant Nagar Police Station. A heated dispute over overtaking turned fatal when one man allegedly killed another and fled the scene. The police have registered a case of murder against an unidentified accused and have launched a search operation.

According to information received from the police, the incident took place following an argument between two occupants of a four-wheeler and a motorcyclist regarding the manner of driving. The altercation escalated quickly, and the biker reportedly attacked one of the car occupants with a sharp weapon, leading to his death.

The deceased is said to be a resident of the Parksite area in Vikhroli. Pant Nagar Police are currently investigating the matter and trying to trace the absconding motorcyclist.