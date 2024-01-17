Mumbai: Savitribai Phule Maternity Hospital in Bhandup to be shut for repairs, Shifts to LBS Road

Mumbai: The Savitribai Phule Maternity Hospital in Bhandup, a ward under the S division of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), will be shut for repairs. The hospital will be relocated to the nearby Sushma Swaraj Maternity Hospital, Lalbhai Dalpatbhai Road, in order to avoid inconvenience to citizens.

The hospital's building is in need of repairs, and the BMC has decided to close it for the duration of the work. Essential medical services will be provided from the Sushma Swaraj Maternity Hospital until the repairs are complete.

The relocation of the hospital was announced by the BMC on Tuesday. The BMC said that the decision to close the Savitribai Phule Maternity Hospital was taken after careful consideration. The repairs are expected to take several months, and the BMC has assured citizens that they will be provided with all necessary medical care during this time.