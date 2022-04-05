Mumbai: School Bus along with students that went missing, traced after few hours

The Poddar School Bus in Mumbai's Santacruz that went missing along with students on Monday was traced after four hours. The bus had left the school at 12.30 pm.

The students reached their home after four hours. The reason for long delay was said that the driver was not aware of the routes and hence it took so much time.

When the case reached Mumbai police, it clarified that bus driver was new and not aware of the routes leading to the bus getting delayed.

“The parents were worried about the children being late and they arrived at school. But this bus is safe, all the students on it are safe. The school driver will be informed for two days as he does not know the roads during which the school buses will be closed. There were 25-30 students on the bus,” said DCP Shivaji Rathod.

A statement was also issued by the school management saying, “We regret any inconvenience caused to our students and parents due to the delays in the transport services experienced today. The transport service providers are being thoroughly re-trained to ensure that the transport services return to normalcy in the coming days.”

