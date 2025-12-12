Mumbai: Schoolgirls Seen Climbing Down Shut FOB, Viral Video Sparks Outrage Over Civic Negligence (Watch)

A disturbing incident of schoolgirls risking their lives on Vikroli’s Foot Over Bridge is viral on social media. In the video, the girls are seen risking their lives as they climb down a closed Foot Over Bridge. The video highlights that the bridge’s condition is unsafe, and the onlookers who watched the risky act did not step in to help. The clip was posted on Instagram by a page Vikhrolikar. The user had questioned the delay in repair work and pointed out the dangerous situations commuters, especially children, are facing because of the delay in repairs, in the caption.

The footage shows a foot-over-bridge (FOB) blocked off with metal sheets, likely due to ongoing repair work. Despite the closure, a group of schoolgirls is seen attempting to slip past the barricades. One girl is shown gripping the outer railing of the bridge as she tries to climb down in an extremely dangerous manner. Another girl waits behind her, seemingly prepared to follow, while two more students stand below the structure. Disturbingly, several bystanders watch the incident unfold without stepping in to help.

Social Media Users Slam Civic Body Alleging Negligence:

The video quickly sparked outrage online. Numerous users slammed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for delays in completing essential infrastructure work and for failing to maintain proper safety measures around shut bridges. Many also voiced concern that such negligence could easily result in a major accident in the near future.

Several comments condemned civic negligence and criticised the lack of effective political leadership. One user described the situation as “extremely dangerous,” blaming local representatives for letting infrastructure worsen to such an extent. Others recalled previous instances of alleged collusion between builders and politicians, accusing authorities of prioritising vested interests over public safety.