Bhubaneshwar Bar Fire: Blaze Erupts in Satya Vihar, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video)

A major fire broke out on Friday morning at a bar in Bhubaneswar’s Satya Vihar area, sending thick clouds of smoke billowing from the top floor of the building. Local residents spotted the smoke and immediately alerted the fire control room at 8:50 am. Two fire tenders were dispatched without delay, and firefighters reached the spot by 9:15 am. They worked intensively for nearly an hour to control the blaze, ensuring it did not spread to adjacent structures in the densely populated locality. No casualties or injuries have been reported, according to police and fire officials.

Chief Fire Officer Ramesh Majhi confirmed that the blaze was fully brought under control and prevented from reaching nearby properties. Officials suspect the fire may have originated from an electrical short circuit or an operational error, though the exact cause remains unknown and will be determined after the site cools down and a detailed investigation is completed. Preliminary information indicates that the interior of the bar was completely gutted, with most materials destroyed. Fire teams are continuing to assess structural safety and evaluate the extent of property damage at the site.

The incident has sparked renewed concern over fire safety at commercial establishments, particularly as it comes soon after a devastating nightclub fire in Goa that killed 25 people. That tragedy, caused by electric fireworks igniting flammable décor, exposed major lapses such as non-functional extinguishers and unsafe materials that turned the venue into a death trap. The Bhubaneswar fire, though controlled swiftly and without casualties, has prompted authorities to re-examine preparedness and compliance measures to prevent similar accidents in bars, restaurants, and nightlife venues across urban centres.