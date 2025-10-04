Mumbai: Scooter-Borne Youth Rams Into On-Duty Policeman at Grant Road, Officer Injured

In a shocking incident, a scooter-borne youth deliberately rammed into an on-duty policeman at Grant Road, leaving him injured. The incident took place around midnight on October 2, following which police swiftly apprehended all three accused from the spot.

According to DB Marg Police, the injured policeman has been identified as Suresh Mango Mahajan (40), who has been serving with the Mumbai Police since 2009 and is currently posted at DB Marg Police Station. On the night of October 2, Mahajan, along with his colleagues, was deployed for traffic control duty on Alibhai Premji Road, Grant Road (East).

At around 12:30 am, a black Suzuki Burgman scooter was spotted speeding from the Grant Road station side. The vehicle was being ridden by three youths without helmets and without a number plate. When police signalled them to stop, the scooter rider instead punched police constable Shinde in the face.

As constable Mahajan tried to stop the scooter, the rider deliberately rammed the vehicle into him, knocking him down. The scooter ran over Mahajan’s leg, causing him serious injuries.

Immediately after the incident, police at the spot rushed Mahajan to safety and managed to nab all three accused as they tried to flee. The scooter rider was identified as Mohammed Ahmed Ibrahim Siddiqui (21), while his two accomplices were named Mohammed Sheikh Gaus and Maj.

Police have registered a case, and further investigation is underway.